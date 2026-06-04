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Western Virginia Water Authority asking customers in Westlake area to voluntarily conserve water

The request comes as Smith Mountain Lake water levels have fallen below 791.5 feet

10 News Digital Team

Drought conditions are pushing Smith Mountain Lake to some of its lowest water levels in years — and for those who live, work and play on the water, the impact is hard to ignore. (WSLS)

BEDFORD CO., Va. – The Western Virginia Water Authority announced that due to dry conditions, water levels at Smith Mountain Lake have fallen below 791.5 feet, and as a result, they are asking Westlake area customers to voluntarily conserve water.

The water authority issued the following statement:

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As dry conditions have continued, Smith Mountain Lake water levels have fallen below 791.5 feet. As a result, Bedford Water is asking its customers to voluntarily conserve water.

As Western Virginia Water Authority customers in the Westlake Area are served by the Smith Mountain Lake Water Treatment Plant, we are asking our customers in that area to support this effort. To see the Bedford Water Drought Response and Water Conservation Plan or to learn water-wise tips, please visit brwa.com.

The Authority’s Drought Contingency Plan is based on the water level in Carvins Cove Reservoir. Based on that established plan, our service area is not under Voluntary Water Conservation at this time. However, we always encourage all our customers to use water wisely. Tips on how to are available at www.westernvawater.org/waterwise.

Western Virginia Water Authority

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