Western Virginia Water Authority asking customers in Westlake area to voluntarily conserve water

Drought conditions are pushing Smith Mountain Lake to some of its lowest water levels in years — and for those who live, work and play on the water, the impact is hard to ignore.

BEDFORD CO., Va. – The Western Virginia Water Authority announced that due to dry conditions, water levels at Smith Mountain Lake have fallen below 791.5 feet, and as a result, they are asking Westlake area customers to voluntarily conserve water.

The water authority issued the following statement:

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