Liberty University extends contract with NASCAR driver

LYNCHBURG, Va. – William Byron, a NASCAR driver taking online classes at Liberty University, earned his third consecutive Cup Series playoff berth and second career points-paying win this season all while working towards his undergraduate degree.

The 23-year-old is majoring in strategic communication via the Liberty University Online Program.

On Friday, Liberty announced that it’s extended its contract with Hendrick Motorsports on a new five-year agreement to be Byron’s primary sponsor.

“I’m proud to represent an institution like Liberty University,” Byron said. “I had the opportunity to go back to campus last weekend and see how much the school continues to grow. They inspire a lot of people my age to pursue their passions, and I look forward to continuing to represent them on and off the racetrack.”

Liberty first supported Byron in 2014 and has been a 12-race primary sponsor since his 2018 Cup Series rookie of the year season.

“We are honored to partner with and support Hendrick Motorsports,” said Liberty University President Jerry Prevo. “We feel this partnership will benefit our students at Liberty University in many ways.”

Liberty’s sponsorship with Hendrick Motors has led to the development of a degree specialization in automotive dealership management and Hendrick Motorsports supporting the School of Engineering’s Formula SAE effort, which focuses on electric car technology.

The sponsorship from Liberty will be Bryon’s primary sponsorship in 12 Cup races annually through 2026.

