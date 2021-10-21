WATCH: Marine veteran stops armed robbery attempt at convenience store in Arizona

A Marine Corps veteran came to the rescue on Wednesday morning after an armed suspect and two others attempted to rob a convenience store in Arizona, according to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 4:30 a.m., a suspect walked into Chevron in Yuma, Arizona and pointed a handgun at the cashier. Surveillance footage shows a customer quickly jumping into action and disarming the suspect without any hesitation. Within seconds, he was able to detain the subject and prevent anyone from getting hurt until authorities arrived.

When the two other suspects saw how the man handled the situation, they didn’t waste any time running away from the scene.

When deputies asked the customer how he was able to react so quickly, he had one response: “The Marine Corps taught me not to [mess] around.”

Authorities say the suspect that was detained during the incident is a juvenile. At this time, the suspect is being held at the Yuma County Juvenile Justice Center on one count of armed robbery and one count of aggravated assault. The remaining two suspects are still outstanding.