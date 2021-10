Cue the tears. Actor Vin Diesel is getting a lot of attention after he walked the daughter of his late Fast and Furious co-star down the aisle.

Meadow Walker, the daughter of Paul Walker, posted a photo on Instagram of the heartwarming moment.

Meadow and her now-husband Louis Thornton-Allan married in the Dominican Republic with close family and friends.

They say they couldn’t have imagined it to be more perfect.

Paul Walker died in a car crash in Southern California in 2013.