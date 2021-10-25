Kellogg’s sued for $5 million for the lack of strawberries in a Strawberry Pop-Tart

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

In this April 29, 2013, file photo, Kellogg's brand Strawberry flavored Pop-Tarts are arranged for a photo in Surfside, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

A New York woman is suing Kellogg’s over the fruit filling in its pop-tarts.

The woman filed a lawsuit against the company because, according to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry pop-tarts are misleading because the filling uses less strawberries than expected.

The complainant said the pastry contains more pears and apples than strawberries.

The lawsuit calls for a jury trial and asks for more than $5 million in damages.

The lawyers representing this case are also representing an Illinois woman who sued Kellogg’s in August, who makes similar allegations.

Kellogg’s has not commented on either lawsuit.