Kellogg’s sued for $5 million for the lack of strawberries in a Strawberry Pop-Tart

A New York woman is suing Kellogg’s over the fruit filling in its pop-tarts.
The woman filed a lawsuit against the company because, according to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry pop-tarts are misleading because the filling uses less strawberries than expected.
The complainant said the pastry contains more pears and apples than strawberries.
The lawsuit calls for a jury trial and asks for more than $5 million in damages.
The lawyers representing this case are also representing an Illinois woman who sued Kellogg’s in August, who makes similar allegations.
Kellogg’s has not commented on either lawsuit.