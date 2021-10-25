Cloudy icon
76º
wsls logo

News

Kellogg’s sued for $5 million for the lack of strawberries in a Strawberry Pop-Tart

Complainant says there’s more pears and apples than strawberries

CNN Newsource

Tags: Kellogg's, Pop Tarts, Lawsuit
In this April 29, 2013, file photo, Kellogg's brand Strawberry flavored Pop-Tarts are arranged for a photo in Surfside, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
In this April 29, 2013, file photo, Kellogg's brand Strawberry flavored Pop-Tarts are arranged for a photo in Surfside, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File) (Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A New York woman is suing Kellogg’s over the fruit filling in its pop-tarts.

The woman filed a lawsuit against the company because, according to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry pop-tarts are misleading because the filling uses less strawberries than expected.

The complainant said the pastry contains more pears and apples than strawberries.

The lawsuit calls for a jury trial and asks for more than $5 million in damages.

The lawyers representing this case are also representing an Illinois woman who sued Kellogg’s in August, who makes similar allegations.

Kellogg’s has not commented on either lawsuit.

Copyright 2021 by CNN Newsource