‘Honor of my lifetime’: Del. Sam Rasoul reacts to projected victory

ROANOKE, Va. – Del. Sam Rasoul is reacting to his projected victory in the 11th District in the Virginia House of Delegates.

He was originally elected to office in 2014 and this will be his fifth term as delegate.

You can read his full statement below:

I’m excited to share with you that we won! We couldn’t have done this without your support. It is the honor of my lifetime to be able to continue to serve our commonwealth and the community of Roanoke. Thank you for all that you did for my re-election campaign. As I head into my ninth year in the General Assembly, I will continue to advocate for the needs of our valley. Please do not hesitate to reach out to me anytime if you ever need of assistance. Del. Sam Rasoul