Art LaFleur, who played Babe Ruth in ‘The Sandlot,’ dies at 78

Beloved actor Art LaFleur, best known for his role in ‘The Sandlot’ and ‘Field of Dreams,’ has passed away. He was 78 years old.

On Thursday, his wife of 43 years, Shelley LaFleur, shared the heartbreaking news on Facebook, stating that Art had passed away following a 10-year battle with A-typical Parkinson’s disease.

This guy… After a 10 year battle with A-typical Parkinson’s, Art LaFleur, the love of my life passed away. He brought... Posted by Shelley LaFleur on Thursday, November 18, 2021

Art played Babe Ruth in the comedy film ‘The Sandlot’ and is remembered for his iconic line: “Remember kid, there’s heroes and there’s legends. Heroes get remembered but legends never die, follow your heart kid, and you’ll never go wrong.”

The late actor also played in several other films including “Field of Dreams,” “The Blob,” “Cobra,” “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause” and others. He has even starred in a myriad of popular TV shows including “Boy Meets World” and “Key and Peele.”

Art was born on Sept. 9, 1943, and moved from Chicago to Los Angeles to start his acting career at age 31, according to his biography on IMDB.

“He was a generous and selfless man which carried over to his acting but more importantly it was who he was for his family and friends,” his wife said in a Facebook post.