Grogu from ‘The Mandalorian’ is America’s #1 trending dog name for 2021

Pet website, Rover, has announced their list of top pet names, and it’s no surprise the “The Child” that captured the hearts of many was honored on this list.

Pet website, Rover, has announced its list of top pet names, and it’s no surprise the “The Child” that captured the hearts of many was honored on this list.

While the usual names like Max, Bella, Oliver and Luna remained crowd favorites.

Trending pandemic-inspired names were also on the rise.

Grogu (aka Baby Yoda) from “The Mandalorian” on Disney+ was the number one trending dog name in the U.S.

To point out a few others, animals named Zoom, Siri and Google also saw a significant increase. And even the use of “Fauci” for man’s best friend jumped 270% this year.