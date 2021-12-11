KFC’s fried chicken-scented fire log could be yours

Here's how you can have the fried chicken aroma in your home without the hassle of cooking.

With KFC’s holiday fried chicken-scented firelog, you can cozy up by a fire that smells “finger lickin’ good.”

This year, KFC is bringing back its iconic “11 Herbs & Spices Firelog,” which you can find exclusively on Walmart’s website for $15.

Besides having the fried chicken aroma in your home, you could also win a three-day, two-night stay for up to eight people in a 7,000-square foot, three-story luxury log cabin in Kentucky.

To enter, you must buy the log, scan the unique QR code on the packaging and then fill out your information by New Year’s Eve. You must be 21 or older to enter.