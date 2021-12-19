Arizona grandmother returns 6 Nintendo Switches mistakenly delivered to her, Target gifts them to her as thanks

Two target employees arrived at her home planning to pick up the gaming systems, but on behalf of the company, the employees gave them to her instead.

An Arizona grandmother tried to return Nintendo switches mistakenly delivered to her, but after this act of good faith, Target wasn’t having any of that.

All Deborah Lewis wanted was to return the consoles, but after several attempts to return them to a nearby Target store, she didn’t have much luck.

Lewis says she will no doubt gift them to her grandbabies.