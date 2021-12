(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Fireworks explode over the Chao Phraya River during New Year celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, (AP Photo/Wason Wanichakorn)

As we say goodbye to 2021, it’s time to welcome 2022.

Global News is offering a livestream of different celebrations across the globe.

Here’s a look at the schedule (all times in EST)

Moscow, Russia - 4 p.m.

Cairo, Egypt and Athens, Greece - 5 p.m.

London, U.K. – 7 p.m.

Rio, Brazil – 10 p.m.

New York City (Times Square) – 12 a.m. January 1