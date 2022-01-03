Dad buying chocolate milk for his kids wins $1M lotto ticket

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) – A Virginia man who stopped by a convenience store to buy his kids chocolate milk also bought $1 million scratch-off lottery ticket.

WRIC reported Sunday that Dennis Willoughby of Chesterfield County bought the ticket at a 7-Eleven right before Christmas. He decided to buy the ticket while he was in the store.

The Virginia Lottery said he chose to receive a one-time cash payout instead of annual payments over 30 years. That makes the north Chesterfield County dad $640,205 richer.

There is one more unclaimed top-prize winner in the $1 million Platinum Jackpot game, the state lottery said. The odds of winning it are 1 in 1,632,000.