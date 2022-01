(Copyright 2022 by The Associate Press - All rights reserved.)

Lester Holt is hosting an NBC News Special Report when President Joe Bidens speaks on voting rights legislation his administration would like to see pass.

During the coverage, Holt will be joined by NBC News Chief White House Correspondent Peter Alexander, NBC News Correspondent Blayne Alexander, and NBC News Political Director & Moderator of Meet the Press Chuck Todd.

The event is scheduled to begin at about 3:50 p.m.