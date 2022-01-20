Oscar Mayer makes a bologna-inspired face mask for your next spa night

I know what you're thinking, and no, there's no meat in this.

Skincare is a hot trend and everyone is trying to get on the market — even Oscar Mayer.

The company is giving you the opportunity to have a spa night that makes you feel like you’re at your favorite deli. The company made a skincare mask that resembles a slice of luncheon meat: a classic piece of bologna.

It’s made with witch hazel botanicals and seaweed-derived ingredients with no meat involved.

I’m not quite sure if I personally find this is relaxing, but if that sounds like something that’s up your alley, you may have to wait a little longer to indulge.

The unique face mask was available on Amazon but is now currently sold out.

For anyone concerned, they’re not edible and come with a warning indicating they shouldn’t be eaten.