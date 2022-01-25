50º
Don’t fall victim to these scams targeting hunters and anglers in Virginia

There are only two official websites to get a license

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Outdoors, Hunting, Fishing
Fisherman (Pexels)

If you know any avid hunters or anglers, make sure they are purchasing a license through the appropriate channels.

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is urging anyone looking to purchase a fishing or hunting license to only go through official DWR websites.

Over the last few years, DWR has noticed a variety of websites claiming to sell fishing and hunting licenses.

People end up paying these sites and either receive a fraudulent license or no license at all.

To buy a license, there are only two official websites: gooutdoorsvirginia.com and dwr.virginia.gov.

In addition to those two websites, you can purchase a license on the Go Outdoors Virginia mobile app or at a local vendor. Click here to find the nearest vendor to you.

These websites are not affiliated in any way with DWR:

  • vafishinglicense.com
  • fishinglicense.org
  • fishandgamelicenses.org
  • recreationallicenses.org
  • licenses.org
  • hunting-license.org
  • vafishingdwr.com
  • vahuntingwildlife.com

DWR has already taken appropriate actions against these companies and will continue to do so to others as they come to their attention.

