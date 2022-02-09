Here’s how you can win $1,000 and a PS5 by playing video games

In order for a chance to participate in the video game-cation, fill out an application by Feb. 28.

If you are a hardcore gamer, you may be in luck.

You have the chance to do your dream job—and win a new PS5 while you’re at it.

Ziply Fiber is giving one video gamer a ‘video game-cation,’ where they will spend two uninterrupted days gaming. For the chance to win, apply here by Feb. 28 at 5 p.m.

If you win, you will need to spend 20 hours gaming in a 48 hour period. This is a breeze for anyone well equipped in the world of video games.

The gig also involves documenting the time spent gaming through 12 social media check-ins.

In exchange for their contribution, the winner will receive $1,000 and a PS5 and game.

For an extra chance to win, applicants can attach a video explaining why they deserve to take a game-cation.