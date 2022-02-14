‘Do it for the phones’: Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus sing to make sure 5G phones shine their brightest

Country Queen Dolly Parton and American songwriter Miley Cyrus are joining forces to fight the good fight for 5G phones.

Now we know Parton is known for fighting for good causes and during this Super Bowl commercial, Parton comically noted that she needed to get something off her chest—5G phones.

In the humorous commercial that pokes fun at PSAs, Parton said there’s no need for you to be trapped on limited 5G networks. And just what does she propose to get access to faster speeds? Join T-Mobile.

“If you join T-Mobile, these phones will be able to shine their brightest. Like me, I have my own theme park,” she said.

When Cyrus asks how she can help the phones, Parton responds with, “You’ve got a voice, Miley! Use it! Do it for the phones!”

You can watch the full commercial here: