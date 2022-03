In a meeting Tuesday night, Danville City Council gave final approval to a retail sales tax of up to 1%.

Voters approved a referendum for this tax back during the November elections.

The plan is to use the money raised from it for school construction and renovation.

The tax will not impact groceries or prescription drugs.

It is expected to bring in $144 million in revenue for Danville schools.