MacKenzie Scott announces nearly $4 billion in donations, including some in Virginia

In this March 4, 2018, file photo, MacKenzie Scott arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott revealed that she has donated nearly $4 billion to 465 nonprofits in a new blog post on Wednesday.

The latest list, which covers her donations since June, provided $3,863,125,000 to 465 non-profits.

The announcement brings Scott’s publicly disclosed donations to more than $12 billion since 2019, including the $436 million donated to Habitat for Humanity International and 84 of its affiliates to create affordable housing announced Tuesday.

That donation is the largest publicly disclosed gift from Scott and her husband, Dan Jewett, so far.

Her latest list includes at least four organizations here in Virginia: Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Virginia, Communities In Schools of Southwest Virginia, Communities In Schools of Virginia and Virginia League for Planned Parenthood.

Other Virginia-based groups may be on the list, but Virginia was not listed in their name.

Click here to see the complete list of organizations to which Scott donated.