Dave Coulier celebrates being 2 years sober with candid photo

Dave Coulier got candid on Thursday about a bloody incident that inspired him to take drinking off of the table.

In a post shared on Instagram, the former “Full House” actor, best known for his role as the kindhearted and joke-loving Uncle Joey, said that he has been sober since January 1, 2020.

“I decided to make a decision for my own well-being, my family, and for those around me who I love so dearly,” he explained, adding that the mental and physical withdrawals that him in the days after a bender began to take a toll. “The 8 hours of drinking, laughter, and funny stupidity was followed by two days of feeling like a bowl of dog mess,” he admitted. “I loved booze, but it didn’t love me back.”

The actor went on to describe feeling as if he was the life of the party when he drank. “I could make people laugh until they fell down. In this picture I was the one who fell down,” he said, referring to the image featured in his post which shows the comedian with bloody scrapes all along his face. Coulier said that he had sustained the injuries after attempting to climb up a set of stairs while “hammered.”

“No one loved having ‘beers with the boys’ after playing hockey or a round of golf more than me,” he wrote in the post, which recalled the highs and lows of his alcohol use disorder. “I was always the ‘final final’ guy in the room.”

The comedian shared that while the “mental and physical withdrawal” of becoming sober proved to be significant challenges for him, he leaned on his wife Melissa Coulier and relied on the support of others who had already experienced their own journeys with sobriety.

“Thank you, Melissa, for being by my side. I love you,” he wrote to his wife.

Towards the end of his post, Coulier also described the psychological and physical transformation that came with his sobriety, calling it “amazing.”

“The sky is more blue,” he wrote. “My heart is no longer closed, and I enjoy making people laugh until they fall down more than ever before.”

Friends and fans of Coulier were quick to celebrate his milestone of sobriety, leaving a trail of heart and clapping emojis in the posts’ comment section.

“Love you and always proud of you,” his former “Full House” co-star Candace Cameron Bure wrote in reply.

Actor Josh Peck, who starred in the comedy “Grandfathered,” which Coulier made a guest appearance in back in 2015, also congratulated the actor. “Much respect my friend,” replied Peck. “Love you.”

Late actor Bob Saget’s wife Kelly Rizzo also took a moment to support Coulier writing “Love you Dave.”

