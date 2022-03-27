Pepsi, IHOP team up for limited-edition Maple Syrup Cola

ROANOKE, Va. – Pepsi and IHOP have joined forces to introduce a maple syrup cola. This new unusual pairing follows a series of other limited edition flavors in recent years, including Pepsi Apple Pie and Pepsi Cracker Jack.

Right now, it’s only available through a social media giveaway. Only 2,000 winners will be selected from the contest that runs through the end of March.

There are rules to the contest here, but Pepsi tweeted the following instructions.