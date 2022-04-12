Virginia Gov. Youngkin amends more than 100 bills, vetoes 25 others

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, gestures during an interview in his office at the Capitol Tuesday Feb. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. Youngkin was inaugurated one month ago. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Gov. Glenn Youngkin amended more than 100 bills, vetoed 25 and signed more than 700 into law on Monday in Virginia.

Youngkin’s office announced the amendments, saying that many were technical in nature with some simply defining what certain terms mean in relation to another bill.

However, some amendments to note include “eliminating a potential tax increase on gaming receipts paid by charitable organizations, clarifying hemp sale statutes and prohibiting sales of products containing Delta-8″ and “changes to a bill allowing law enforcement the limited use of facial recognition technology.”

You can see a full list of the amendments here.

“The bipartisan accomplishments of this legislative session will be strengthened by the amendments I have added and will increase the positive impacts on Virginians,” said Youngkin. “I call on the General Assembly to adopt these changes and quickly enact them into law so that they can benefit all residents of the Commonwealth.”

As far as the vetoed bills go, affected legislation includes raised fees on household waste collection as well as limiting the constitutionally vested authority of the State Corporation Commission.

Youngkin also vetoed a bill that would have made Virginia the second state to prohibit “name, image, likeness” deals for high school athletes.

You can see a full list of the vetoes here.

In total, Youngkin signed over 700 bills into law during the 2022 General Assembly session.