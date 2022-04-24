Man hospitalized after Roanoke City shooting

ROANOKE, Va. – One man is in the Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital after a shooting, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Police received the call at about 11:05 p.m. for the report of a shooting on Crescent Street, Northwest.

Officers arrived to find a man with non-life-threatening injuries inside a vehicle in the area.

Authorities tell 10 News that no arrests have been made and the public is not in danger.

The man involved in the shooting is expected to recover, according to investigators.

This is an ongoing investigation.