Busch Gardens offering free admission to US military veterans plus 3 guests

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Busch Gardens Williamsburg is thanking American heroes for their service with complimentary one-day admission to the theme park.

Through the Waves of Honor program, U.S. Military Veterans, retirees and Inactive Ready Reservists are eligible for the offer along with three guests.

Founded in 2005, the Waves of Honor program has allowed more than 10 million guests, active-duty military members, veterans and their families to enjoy the theme parks for free.

In order to receive the discount, former service members will need to provide a military ID. You can verify your veteran status by visiting the Busch Gardens website.

Tickets will be available online thru May 15 at wavesofhonor.com and must be redeemed at the theme park by July 10.

Ad

Veterans will also be eligible to purchase up to six additional tickets at 50% off, All-Day Dining Deals 4 for $150 and $20 T-shirts online during the promotional period.