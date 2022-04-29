Here’s where you can get rid of unwanted medications on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

On Saturday, you’ll have a chance to rid your home of unwanted or unused prescription medicines that are collecting dust in your medicine cabinets.

On Saturday, April 30, Virginia is taking part in the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The DEA’s Take Back Day happens biyearly, once in October and once in April, and strives to give people an opportunity to safely dispose of prescription drugs while also raising awareness about the dangers of prescription drug abuse.

According to a 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, a majority of misused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends. DEA said that the best way to ensure that prescription drugs aren’t misused is to safely dispose of them.

For a full list of drop-off locations, click here.

The program is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Here’s a map of collection sites near you: