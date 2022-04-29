More than 120,000 pounds of ground beef products recalled over E.coli concerns

Be sure to check your refrigerators because more than 120,000 pounds of ground beef products have been recalled over E.coli concerns.

This recall includes a number of brands like Nature’s Reserve, Thomas farms and Marketside Butcher.

E.coli, also known as Escherichia coli, is transmitted by eating food or water contaminated by human or animal waste or through contact with people or animals, per the Centers for Disease Control and Preventions.

An E.coli infection can often lead to severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, vomiting and a fever for some. While most infections generally go away within 5 to 7 days, some can last much longer and even become life-threatening.

The USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service made the discovery during routine testing of imported products.

Authorities say the products were produced from Feb. 1, 2022 through April 8, 2022 and were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

For a complete list of recalled products, click here. Labels for the recalled products can be found here.

If you think you may have purchased any of the recalled products previously mentioned, you are urged not to consume them.

Those with concerns regarding the recall are urged to contact Lakeside Refrigerated Services at 800-493-9042 or customercare@lakesiderefrigerated.com.