Tropicana creates first cereal made for orange juice

Tropicana Crunch, which is made out of granola and honey almond clusters, will be hitting breakfast tables on National Orange Juice Day on May 4.

Who needs milk anyway?

While most people may prefer milk in their bowl of cereal, Tropicana wants to switch it up a bit.

The company is creating the first-ever cereal made especially for orange juice—and it just may be the last.

Even the orange juice specialist admits that it might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but they wanted to create something for those who may be a little cereal curious.

You can only get it on Tropicana’s website, but it’s free while supplies last starting May 4.