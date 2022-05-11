Bullet pierced through Virginia attorney general’s office in Richmond, police say

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia Capitol Police are investigating after a bullet pierced a window at the Office of the Attorney General in downtown Richmond Monday night.

At about 7:13 p.m., officers responded to the Barbara Johns Building for reports of a shot fired. Police then found a small, round hole at the top of the window similar to a bullet hole, according to WWBT in Richmond.

The housekeeping staff found a bullet on the sixth floor of Attorney General Jason Miyares’s office.

A statement to employees relayed there’s no indication the bullet was specifically targeted at the office or any individual employee.

Virginia Capitol Police said they are providing more security and patrols by the attorney general’s office over the next few days.