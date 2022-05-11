Celebrating healthcare heroes, Day of Caring and more news happening today

Good morning!

Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:

Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital will host its second annual Healthcare Heroes Parade. It’s a time to celebrate healthcare workers at the hospital. The theme of this year’s event is “Stronger Together: Embrace the Future.”

The United Way of Central Virginia holds its annual Day of Caring. Businesses and individuals will come together to help nonprofits in the community.

Commencement ceremonies begin at Virginia Tech today. Students in the Graduate School will receive their degrees today at 3:30 p.m. Then at 7 p.m., 51 students at the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine will graduate.

Botetourt County schools will hold CTE Signing Day. It will honor students in its career and technical education programs who are signing on with local and regional employers. The event is meant to highlight the importance of career and technical education and its impact on the future of students.

The Taubman Museum of Art will hold its annual Women’s Luncheon. Regine Archer of Blue Ridge Beverage and Roanoke City Superintendent Verletta White will be honored. The museum says both women further arts and education in the community.