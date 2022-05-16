Law Enforcement Memorial Service, school funding and more news happening today

Good morning!

Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:

Lynchburg City Council will interview candidates for three open school board seats. The terms of three members will expire on June 30th. City Council will interview five people for the district one seat, two for district two and three for district three. Interviews will take place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Lynchburg Police Department will host the Central Virginia Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Service. It will honor the service and sacrifice of law enforcement officers and remember those who lost their lives in the line of duty. The service begins tonight at 7:30 p.m. at Monument Terrace. Chief Deputy Attorney General of Virginia, Chuck Slemp, will be the keynote speaker.

The Alleghany County School Board will meet today. It will discuss how to wind down finances after the school division merges with Covington City Schools. As we’ve reported, the two school systems will come together to form Alleghany Highlands Public Schools on July 1st.