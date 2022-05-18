Ride of Silence, Route 460 study and more news happening today

Roanoke County will hold a public meeting about the Route 460 Land Use and Connectivity Study. The goals of the study are to recommend ways to travel in Bonsack without using Route 460, and examine zoning classifications and railroad crossings. The meeting runs from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Bonsack Elementary.

The Appomattox man, who plead guilty to killing a Lynchburg woman, will be sentenced today. Kevin Allen pled guilty to second-degree murder, two counts of child endangerment and other charges. As we’ve reported, Cansas Crotts was shot and killed in September 2020 on Pocahontas Street.

