Ride of Silence, Route 460 study and more news happening today

Good morning!
Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:
- Roanoke County will hold a public meeting about the Route 460 Land Use and Connectivity Study. The goals of the study are to recommend ways to travel in Bonsack without using Route 460, and examine zoning classifications and railroad crossings. The meeting runs from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Bonsack Elementary.
- The Rockbridge area Chamber of Commerce will hold a government affairs round table. State Senator Creigh Deeds is the speaker. Reservations are required.
- The Appomattox man, who plead guilty to killing a Lynchburg woman, will be sentenced today. Kevin Allen pled guilty to second-degree murder, two counts of child endangerment and other charges. As we’ve reported, Cansas Crotts was shot and killed in September 2020 on Pocahontas Street.
- Cyclists will gather in Radford for the 15th annual Ride of Silence. The slow-paced ride is held in honor of cyclists who have been hurt or killed on public roads. The seven-mile ride is open to riders of all ages and abilities. Staging begins at 6:30 p.m. on Main Street with the ride starting at 7 p.m.
Have a great Wednesday!