Governor Glenn Youngkin is slated to speak at the Virginia Department of Education’s unveiling of their report on Thursday at 11 a.m.

Governor Glenn Youngkin is slated to speak at the Virginia Department of Education’s unveiling of their report on Thursday at 11 a.m.

In the report, VDOE will examine achievement gaps, how we have failed our students and extensive learning loss.

There, the Superintendent will present the findings and how we can better serve Virginia’s students and close the achievement gap.