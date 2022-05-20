Bike to work, cancer screening and more news happening today

Good morning!

Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:

You are expecting to learn more information today following the death of a baby in Bedford County. Sheriff Mike Miller will hold a news conference after a two-month-old was found unresponsive on Tuesday. Despite efforts, the child did not survive.

The American Heart Association will hold its Go Red for Women Luncheon today. The theme for this year’s event is “Reclaim Your Rhythm.” The event will include a silent auction, heart health expo and vendors. Dr. Jaclyn Nunziato from Huddle Up Moms is the keynote speaker.

The Montgomery Museum of Art and History will hold the first Arts NRV Market today and tomorrow. More than 30 local artists will be there. There are also artisans, food trucks and a silent auction. It runs from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. today and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. tomorrow at the German Club Manor.

Today is Wear Green Day of Action to raise awareness about the mental health crisis in Virginia. The Virginia Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics says the pandemic has taken a serious toll on the mental health of Virginia children. According to the academy, between March 2020 and October 2020, emergency rooms in the commonwealth saw a 24 percent increase in children with mental health emergencies.

The Christiansburg Parks and Recreation Department will host a mobile cancer screening event today. Health experts will be there, looking for various signs and forms of cancer. Educational information will also be available about prevention and treatments. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Christiansburg Recreation Center.

Today is National Bike to Work Day. Cardinal Bike and RIDE Solutions are planning events throughout the day, including a breakfast and coffee social, happy hour, raffle and more. According to the League of American Cyclists, forty percent of all trips in the U. S. are less than two miles, making bicycling a feasible way to get around.

Campbell County students will be recognized at a Career and technical Education Signing Day event. The students will start trade-based careers after graduation. They will sign letters, committing to employment offers with more than a dozen companies in high demand fields like auto body repair, computer networking and manufacturing technology.

Nearly two dozen students in the Roanoke Valley will be recognized during a celebration event before tonight’s Salem Red Sox game. The students and their partner companies will be introduced before the first pitch The Student Registered Apprenticeship Program allows students to work part-time to earn credentials in their field and learn workplace skills while attending school. Tonight is also Educator Night at the Red Sox. Teachers from Roanoke, Salem and Roanoke County can get in for free with their ID badges.

Today is the deadline for state government employees with current Telework Agreements to apply for teleworking options with the new standard telework agreement. Governor Glenn Youngkin wants state employees back in their offices. Governor Youngkin announced the new policy provides options and supports the use of telework where appropriate. Applications will be reviewed over the next two weeks. Most employees are expected back on-site full-time by July 5th.