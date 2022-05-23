Public hearings, utility work and more news happening today

Good morning!

Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:

The Bedford County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing about its budget for the upcoming fiscal year. The spending plan is nearly $120 million, an increase of more than $5 million. The board is expected to vote on the budget next month.

Member One Federal Credit Union will hold a ribbon-cutting today for its newest member service center. The facility is located on Williamson Road. It houses a retail center, real estate center and business services center.

Salem City Council will hold a public hearing about its budget for the next fiscal year. The proposed spending plan is $273 million. It could also adopt the budget for the school system and approve electric rates and fees. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers.

Utility work in Lynchburg could impact your commute this week. From 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, one westbound lane of Campbell Avenue will be closed in the 3100 block as crews work on gas lines. Minor delays are possible.

Roanoke City Public Schools holds the RCPS Works Job Fair. It’s open to students, who are eligible to work, and their families. Employers will conduct interviews. More than 50 companies have registered for the event.