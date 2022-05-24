FBI alleges ISIS operative plotted to assassinate George W. Bush, per NBC

FILE - U.S. President George W. Bush, reacts, after shoes were thrown at him, by a correspondent, during a joint press conference with Iraq Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, not seen, in Baghdad, Iraq, Dec. 14, 2008. Bush is facing criticism after mistakenly describing the invasion of Iraq which he led as commander in chief as brutal and wholly unjustified, before correcting himself to say he meant to refer to Russias invasion of Ukraine. He added, Iraq, too anyway. The 75-year-old former president made the comment during a speech Wednesday night in Dallas, jokingly blamed the mistake on his age. (AP Photo/ Thaier al-Sudani, Pool, File)

WASHINGTON – The FBI is alleging that an ISIS operative in the United States plotted to assassinate George W. Bush, NBC reports.

According to an FBI search warrant affidavit obtained by NBC News, an Iraqi citizen who entered the country in September 2020 plotted to kill the former president. Officials say he even traveled to Dallas to surveil Bush’s home.

Officials claim that Shihab Ahmed Shihab of Columbus, Ohio wanted to provide material to the Islamic State and told a confidential FBI source that he reportedly wanted to smuggle people into the country to murder Bush because Shihab believed that Bush was responsible for killing numerous Iraqis during the 2003 invasion of the country.

According to the search warrant application, the FBI is considering charges of threats against a former president, material support to ISIS and visa fraud.

The FBI states that Shihab entered the U.S. legally and applied for political asylum while also attempting to marry an American woman to secure his immigration status.

