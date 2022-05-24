FBI alleges ISIS operative plotted to assassinate George W. Bush, per NBC

WASHINGTON – The FBI is alleging that an ISIS operative in the United States plotted to assassinate George W. Bush, NBC reports.
According to an FBI search warrant affidavit obtained by NBC News, an Iraqi citizen who entered the country in September 2020 plotted to kill the former president. Officials say he even traveled to Dallas to surveil Bush’s home.
Officials claim that Shihab Ahmed Shihab of Columbus, Ohio wanted to provide material to the Islamic State and told a confidential FBI source that he reportedly wanted to smuggle people into the country to murder Bush because Shihab believed that Bush was responsible for killing numerous Iraqis during the 2003 invasion of the country.
According to the search warrant application, the FBI is considering charges of threats against a former president, material support to ISIS and visa fraud.
The FBI states that Shihab entered the U.S. legally and applied for political asylum while also attempting to marry an American woman to secure his immigration status.
