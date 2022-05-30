Observing Memorial Day and more news happening today

Good morning!

Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:

Temporary lane closures could impact your commute starting today in Lynchburg. Crews will be working on nearly a dozen streets, as they install new utility lines. Work will take place daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin will hold its annual Memorial Day Ceremony, honoring the men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice. Flags have been placed on all graves by volunteers. The event begins at 9:30 a.m.

American Legion Post 93 in Buchanan will commemorate Memorial Day. There’s an event this morning at 11 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery. Congressman Ben Cline and District 9 Commander Mike Elliott will speak.

The multi-day Walk for Appalachia’s Future will make a stop in Southwest Virginia today. The group is making stops in communities along the path of the Mountain Valley Pipeline, shedding light on the group’s fight for environmental justice and renewable energy.

Lynchburg’s One Community One Voice will hold an ENOUGH Rally today. These events are meant to unite residents after violent crimes locally and across the country. Today’s event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Miller Park.

The National D-Day Memorial will observe Memorial Day with ‘Remembering Their Sacrifice.’ Former Vietnam POW Dave Carey will speak at the service. Gates open at 10 a.m. with the ceremony starting at 11 a.m. Admission is free until noon.

The Bedford International Alliance will hold its annual Memorial Day Ceremony this afternoon, honoring the Bedford Boys, who died on the beaches of Normany on D-Day. Following the ceremony, flowers will be placed on the graves. The service begins at 2 p.m. at Greenwood Cemetery.