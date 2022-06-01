WATCH LIVE: Verdicts reached in Johnny Depp, Amber Heard libel trial
A livestream player will be added before the event begins. At about 2:50 p.m. there will be live coverage of the outcome of the verdict
A jury on Wednesday said it has reached a verdict in Johnny Depp’s libel lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, who testified that Depp physically and sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions.
At about 2:50 p.m., NBC News will provide a special report with live coverage of the outcome of the verdict.
Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.