Summer meal program, vaccination clinics and more news happening today

Good morning!
Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:
- The Pulaski County Public School’s Sumer Meal Program begins today. There are numerous places students under the age of 18 can pick up meals. Those meals will have protein, grain and fruits and vegetables and milk. There are numerous locations throughout the county giving out food through the end of next month.
- The Salem VA Healthcare System will hold a naming ceremony today for its Women’s Health Clinic at the Salem VA Medical Center. It will honor veteran Master Sgt. Silverine Vinyard James, who served for more than two decades. The Vinton native joined the army in 1949, serving in Japan, Virginia New York and Germany. After retirement, she worked at the Salem VA Medical Center and has been a patient for more than four decades.
- The Virginia Tech Board of Visitors will kick off a two-day meeting today. The board will take part in an information session today, discussing tuition and fees, operating and capital budgets and the innovation campus. Today’s session begins at 1:15 p.m. on campus.
- The Virginia Department of Health will hold a Hepatitis-A vaccination clinic today for restaurant workers. The vaccines are free. If you’re interested, you can get one from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Williamson Road Library in the large community room.
Have a great Monday!