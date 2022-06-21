COVID vaccines for kids under 6 now available

The nation's youngest are finally able to get vaccinated

ROANOKE, Va. – As of Tuesday, COVID vaccines are readily available for children ages six months to five years.

The decision came after a unanimous vote from the CDC vaccine advisors on Saturday. Since then, the FDA authorized emergency use of the vaccine.

It approved both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for young children under six years old.

This means that nearly 17 million children now have access to COVID-19 protection, but some parents are still reluctant to get their child or children vaccinated.

Roanoke County Alleghany Health District Director Cynthia Morrow talked to us about the new announcement.

“Our goal in public health is to make sure that people have the right information to make the right decision for their families. And that is going to differ from family to family.” Morrow said. “So I think that if there are families that are hesitant and want to wait and see, I would strongly encourage them to talk to their healthcare professional.”

For more information on where you or your child can get vaccinated, click here.