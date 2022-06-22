‘Summon kindness’ | WWE wrestler grants 650+ wishes at Make-A-Wish

FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2020, file photo, actor John Cena attends the Road to "Fast & Furious 9" Concert at Maurice A. Ferre Park inMiamiBeach, Fla. Cena apologized Tuesday, May 25, 2021 to fans in China after he called Taiwan a country in a promotional interview for his upcoming film and became the latest celebrity to face the fury of Chinese nationalists. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File)

WWE and the Make-A-Wish foundation are giving John Cena well-deserved recognition on Twitter for his record-breaking number of wishes granted.

The famous wrestler and actor has made over 650 kids’ wishes come true to date, and it doesn’t seem like he’s stopping anytime soon.

At only 47 years old, John Cena has already surpassed wishes granted by any other celebrity.

According to the WWE Community, Cena granted his 300th wish back in 2010, and just over ten years later, he’s doubled the amount.

Cena is all about making other people feel good, and in addition to his acts of kindness in the world, he tweets inspirational quotes daily for small “pick-me-ups.”

Kindness is not easy when life becomes stressful. Nowadays with all the information at are disposal, stress is almost all day for many people. I know it’s hard, and I’m far from perfect, but when you can, take a breath… summon kindness. — John Cena (@JohnCena) June 20, 2022

Life is stressful for all of us, but Cena is proof that something as small as a tweet could make someone’s day better.