80º

BREAKING NEWS

News

Baby woolly mammoth remains found intact in northwestern Canada

Toe nails, hide intact, hair, trunk, intestines were found with the remains, according to a geomorphologist

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Artifacts, Canada
Well-preserved 30,000-year-old remains of a baby woolly mammoth were uncovered in northwestern Canada, according to NBC News. (Government of Yukon)

YT – Well-preserved 30,000-year-old remains of a baby woolly mammoth were uncovered in northwestern Canada, according to NBC News.

NBC said the Yukon government reported that miners found the baby woolly mammoth remains on June 21 when they were digging through the permafrost.

The frozen remains were in Klondike gold fields and officials told NBC it’s the most complete and best-preserved woolly mammoth ever discovered in North America.

Dan Shugar, a geomorphologist involved in the discovery, tweeted about the experience on June 24.

Shugar replied to his original tweet and gave details on their incredible discovery.

Shugar replied to his thread again and added more visual content from the discovery site for more insight into the experience.

Shugar’s final tweet to the original thread extended his gratitude to the other people involved, Brian from Treadstone and Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in, for allowing him to take part in the extraction.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Alli Graham came aboard the digital team as an evening digital content producer in June 2022.

email