Baby woolly mammoth remains found intact in northwestern Canada

Well-preserved 30,000-year-old remains of a baby woolly mammoth were uncovered in northwestern Canada, according to NBC News.

NBC said the Yukon government reported that miners found the baby woolly mammoth remains on June 21 when they were digging through the permafrost.

The frozen remains were in Klondike gold fields and officials told NBC it’s the most complete and best-preserved woolly mammoth ever discovered in North America.

Dan Shugar, a geomorphologist involved in the discovery, tweeted about the experience on June 24.

Being part of the recovery of Nun cho ga, the baby woolly mammoth found in the permafrost in the Klondike this week (on Solstice and Indigenous Peoples' Day!), was the most exciting scientific thing I have ever been part of, bar none.

Shugar replied to his original tweet and gave details on their incredible discovery.

The most incredible thing about Nun cho ga is the preservation…toe nails, hide intact, hair, trunk, intestines…

Shugar replied to his thread again and added more visual content from the discovery site for more insight into the experience.

We were able to study the permafrost section that the mammoth came out of…

Shugar’s final tweet to the original thread extended his gratitude to the other people involved, Brian from Treadstone and Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in, for allowing him to take part in the extraction.