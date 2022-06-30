Alleghany Highlands Schools celebrations, Salem Fair and more news happening today

Good morning!

Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:

The 2022 USA Cycling Amateur Road National Championships Road Race kicks off at 6:30 a.m. It starts at the Botetourt Sports Complex today and tomorrow. The Road Race is a cycling race where participants start as a group at the same time and cover the same distance, but athletes won’t compete on both days. The race will last until 7:15 p.m.

Giles County School Board will hold a meeting at the school administration office building where they will talk about instructional updates, policy revisions and more. The meeting starts at 7:30 p.m.

The 34th annual Salem Fair will kick off at the Salem Civic Center Taliaferro Complex. It’s America’s largest free gate fair and attracts 250,000 to 350,000 people each year. It’s happening from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on the weekdays and from Noon to 11:00 p.m. on the weekend. You have until July 10 to enjoy 14 acres of over 40 rides.

Captain Mike Harmony with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office will be signing off on the radio as his last official day with the sheriff’s office. He’s been with them for 30 years and has served in many divisions over his career. Captain Harmony’s signoff will be at 5:00 p.m.

Local non-profit DePaul Community Resources will release a 30-minute documentary focused on Virginia’s disabilities system. It will showcase how far Virginia has come and how far Virginia must go to ensure every Virginian is able to thrive in their community. The refreshments start at 5:30 p.m. at the Dumas Center. The screening is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. and the Q&A portion will be at 6:30 p.m.

The community will gather this evening in celebration of the birth of Alleghany Highlands Schools. People can meet at the Jackson River Sport Complex in Covington from 7:30 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. This is in recognition of the merger of Alleghany County Public Schools, Covington Public Schools and Jackson River Technical Center.

Lynchburg Humane Society is set to receive a $50,000 grant investment from the national nonprofit Petco Love during a special celebration at 2:00 p.m. It’ll be held at the Petco located at 3901 Old Forest Road Building B in Lynchburg

The Appomattox Court House National Historical Park will host a presentation on the recently completed administrative history from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. It will include a brief overview of the park’s history and highlights of the park’s establishment. The event will take place at the Appomattox Inn & Suites.