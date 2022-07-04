July 4th Celebrations, Veterans Exhibit presentation and more news happening today

Good morning!

Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:

The Pulaski County Board of Supervisors and the Pulaski County Courthouse Exhibits Committee will present a new veterans exhibit on the third floor of the Old Pulaski County Courthouse. It’s called, ‘Remembering the Sacrifices for Freedom.’ The exhibit will feature donated items from veteran and their families from various wars. The presentation starts at Noon.

The city of Radford will host their July 4th Celebration in Bisset Park at 1:00 p.m. There will be live music, craft and food vendors, children’s games, and fireworks.

The 34th annual Salem Fair will kick off at the Salem Civic Center Taliaferro Complex. It’s America’s largest free gate fair and attracts 250,000 to 350,000 people each year. It’s happening from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on the weekdays and from Noon to 11:00 p.m. on the weekend. You have until July 10 to enjoy 14 acres of over 40 rides.