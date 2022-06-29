Salem Fair celebrates opening day with a line of up family-friendly activities

The Salem Fair is celebrating opening day by inviting families to come to experience a wide range of activities.

The fair’s opening night is on June 29, and the last day of the fair is July 10.

On weekdays, the fair will be open from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. and on weekends, the fair will be open from noon to 11 p.m.

Wendy Delano, the Director of Civic Facilities, said how exciting the fair is for everyone.

“I look forward to every day, just because every day is something different and seeing the people come in,” Delano said. “Seeing the kids’ faces and how happy they are to be here and enjoying the rides. Families are able to come out and continue traditions. It is just a wonderful time.”

The Salem Fair is America’s largest free gate fair, featuring over 40 rides and more than 30 food vendors.

Some of the rides at the fair this year include the Apple worm, Crazy Chopper, Hang Ten, Nemo, Puppy spin, and more.

You can fill your stomachs with food from different vendors: burgers, corn dogs, crab cakes, fries, funnel cakes, gyros, pizza, and more will be available at the fair.

The Salem Fair will also feature free shows daily. Some of the performances you can enjoy include Scott’s World of Magic, Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show, and Puppy Pals Stunt show.

July 5 is WSLS Day at the fair. If you bring two pairs of new socks, wristbands will be reduced to $19 – the ticket price on this day is $28. All sock donations will go to the Roanoke Rescue Mission and Mrs. Dorsey’s Clothes Closet in Salem.