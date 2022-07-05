Bridge Replacement, WSLS 10 Night at Salem Fair and more news happening today

Good morning!
Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:
- Roanoke City Council will hold a meeting this morning at 9:00. A closed meeting is scheduled to discuss vacancies on certain authorities, boards, commissions, and committees appointed by council.
- The Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission will hear their staff present oversight reviews of the Virginia Retirement System and the Virginia 529. The meeting will start at 10:00 a.m. in the Shared Committee room in the Pocahontas Building in Richmond.
- Roanoke City Council will meet in Council Chambers at 2:00 p.m. They are seeking applications for vacancies and upcoming expirations of terms of office. Those positions include the Building and Fire Code Board of Appeals, City of Roanoke Finance Board, Roanoke Arts Commission, and the Roanoke Public Library Board.
- The 34th annual Salem Fair will kick off at the Salem Civic Center Taliaferro Complex. It’s America’s largest free gate fair and attracts 250,000 to 350,000 people each year. It’s happening from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on the weekdays and from Noon to 11:00 p.m. on the weekend. You have until July 10 to enjoy 14 acres of over 40 rides.
- Danville City Council will meet to discuss several budget appropriation items including amending the Fiscal Year 2022 Budget appropriation ordinance for a grant from the Danville Regional Foundation in the amount of $4,000,000. That meeting will take place at 7:00 p.m.
- Starting today, Route 760, Diuguids Lane, in Roanoke County will be closed to through traffic for approximately 45 days. This closure is to replace the bridge over the Roanoke River which is located at the Salem city limits near the intersection of Route 760 and Route 639 West Riverside Drive. For most of the 45-day-closure, traffic can detour using West Riverside Drive and Mill Lane. However, there will be a couple of three-day periods when a large crane will be in use closing the Route 760 and Route 639 intersection. On those days, drivers will need to use Creekside Drive and Lilly Drive to detour. The bridge replacement is expected to be completed in the Fall.
Have a great Tuesday!