Bridge Replacement, WSLS 10 Night at Salem Fair and more news happening today

The Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission will hear their staff present oversight reviews of the Virginia Retirement System and the Virginia 529. The meeting will start at 10:00 a.m. in the Shared Committee room in the Pocahontas Building in Richmond.

Roanoke City Council will meet in Council Chambers at 2:00 p.m. They are seeking applications for vacancies and upcoming expirations of terms of office. Those positions include the Building and Fire Code Board of Appeals, City of Roanoke Finance Board, Roanoke Arts Commission, and the Roanoke Public Library Board.

The 34th annual Salem Fair will kick off at the Salem Civic Center Taliaferro Complex. It’s America’s largest free gate fair and attracts 250,000 to 350,000 people each year. It’s happening from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on the weekdays and from Noon to 11:00 p.m. on the weekend. You have until July 10 to enjoy 14 acres of over 40 rides.

