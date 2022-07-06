Blood Drive, Bridge Replacement and more news happening today

Good morning!
Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:
- The Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society is holding a blood driver at the Historic Henry County Courthouse. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are preferred. The drive is happening from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- The 34th annual Salem Fair will kick off at the Salem Civic Center Taliaferro Complex. It’s America’s largest free gate fair and attracts 250,000 to 350,000 people each year. It’s happening from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on the weekdays and from Noon to 11:00 p.m. on the weekend. You have until July 10 to enjoy 14 acres of over 40 rides.
- Route 760, Diuguids Lane, in Roanoke County will be closed to through traffic for approximately 45 days. This closure is to replace the bridge over the Roanoke River which is located at the Salem city limits near the intersection of Route 760 and Route 639 West Riverside Drive. For most of the 45-day-closure, traffic can detour using West Riverside Drive and Mill Lane. However, there will be a couple of three-day periods when a large crane will be in use closing the Route 760 and Route 639 intersection. On those days, drivers will need to use Creekside Drive and Lilly Drive to detour. The bridge replacement is expected to be completed in the Fall.
Have a great Wednesday!