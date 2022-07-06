Blood Drive, Bridge Replacement and more news happening today

The 34th annual Salem Fair will kick off at the Salem Civic Center Taliaferro Complex. It’s America’s largest free gate fair and attracts 250,000 to 350,000 people each year. It’s happening from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on the weekdays and from Noon to 11:00 p.m. on the weekend. You have until July 10 to enjoy 14 acres of over 40 rides.

