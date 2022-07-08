Center of Specialty Care grand opening, Franks + Dranks and more news happening today

There is a grand opening for the first Center of Specialty Care in our region for people with dizziness and imbalance. They will have access to a diagnostic test to uncover what is causing these symptoms so they can get treatment faster. This new center was made possible through a partnership between Roanoke Valley Speech and Hearing Center and the American Institute of Balance. The ribbon-cutting is a 10:00 a.m. at 2030 Colonial Avenue SW.

The 34th annual Salem Fair will kick off at the Salem Civic Center Taliaferro Complex. It’s America’s largest free gate fair and attracts 250,000 to 350,000 people each year. It’s happening from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on the weekdays and from Noon to 11:00 p.m. on the weekend. You have until July 10 to enjoy 14 acres of over 40 rides.

