Center of Specialty Care grand opening, Franks + Dranks and more news happening today

- There is a grand opening for the first Center of Specialty Care in our region for people with dizziness and imbalance. They will have access to a diagnostic test to uncover what is causing these symptoms so they can get treatment faster. This new center was made possible through a partnership between Roanoke Valley Speech and Hearing Center and the American Institute of Balance. The ribbon-cutting is a 10:00 a.m. at 2030 Colonial Avenue SW.
- The Sinkland’s Sunflower Festival kicks off at Noon. You can enjoy fields of sunflowers at Sinkland Farms. They will be open until July 24, Fridays through Sundays.
- 12p-8p Friday’s
- 10a-8p Saturday’s
- 10a-8p Sunday’s
- Franks + Dranks returns for a night of music, food and fun in the Art Garden. In celebration of educators, all teachers with ID will get a complimentary drink ticket. Tickets are $20 for general admission and are on sale now at Piedmont Arts and piedmontarts.org. The event is from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Gravely-Lester Art Garden.
- The 34th annual Salem Fair will kick off at the Salem Civic Center Taliaferro Complex. It’s America’s largest free gate fair and attracts 250,000 to 350,000 people each year. It’s happening from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on the weekdays and from Noon to 11:00 p.m. on the weekend. You have until July 10 to enjoy 14 acres of over 40 rides.
- Route 760, Diuguids Lane, in Roanoke County will be closed to through traffic for approximately 45 days. This closure is to replace the bridge over the Roanoke River which is located at the Salem city limits near the intersection of Route 760 and Route 639 West Riverside Drive. For most of the 45-day-closure, traffic can detour using West Riverside Drive and Mill Lane. However, there will be a couple of three-day periods when a large crane will be in use closing the Route 760 and Route 639 intersection. On those days, drivers will need to use Creekside Drive and Lilly Drive to detour. The bridge replacement is expected to be completed in the Fall.
