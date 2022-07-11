VPRA launches new roundtrip, ‘Empty the Shelters,’ and more news happening today

Good morning!
Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:
- Virginia Passenger Rail Authority and Amtrak will launch an additional roundtrip between Washington D.C. and Roanoke. VPRA will make the announcement during a Service Launch Event at the Alexandria Amtrak Station starting at 7:20 a.m. The train will then depart from Alexandria and arrive in Roanoke at 1:00 p.m. for a Roanoke celebration at the Roanoke Amtrak Platform.
- The BISSEL Pet Foundation is hosting its longest-ever Summer National “Empty the Shelters” reduced-fee adoption event starting today. It is in an effort to promote a national call for adoption as animal shelters face unprecedented overcrowding. The event will last through July 31with over 250 shelters in the nation participating. The participating shelters in our area include:
- Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA
- Alleghany Humane Society
- Animal Welfare League of Arlington
- Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
- Pittsylvania Pet Center
- Salem City Council will hold a meeting in council chambers. A work session will start at 5:45 p.m. where council members will discuss a school funding request. The regular session starts at 6:30 p.m. where they will consider a request to accept and appropriate the Rescue Squad Assistance Fund grant.
- Route 760, Diuguids Lane, in Roanoke County will be closed to through traffic for the next several weeks. This closure is to replace the bridge over the Roanoke River which is located at the Salem city limits near the intersection of Route 760 and Route 639 West Riverside Drive. For most of the 45-day-closure, traffic can detour using West Riverside Drive and Mill Lane. However, there will be a couple of three-day periods when a large crane will be in use closing the Route 760 and Route 639 intersection. On those days, drivers will need to use Creekside Drive and Lilly Drive to detour. The bridge replacement is expected to be completed in the Fall.
Have a great Monday!