VPRA launches new roundtrip, ‘Empty the Shelters,’ and more news happening today

Virginia Passenger Rail Authority and Amtrak will launch an additional roundtrip between Washington D.C. and Roanoke. VPRA will make the announcement during a Service Launch Event at the Alexandria Amtrak Station starting at 7:20 a.m. The train will then depart from Alexandria and arrive in Roanoke at 1:00 p.m. for a Roanoke celebration at the Roanoke Amtrak Platform.

The BISSEL Pet Foundation is hosting its longest-ever Summer National “Empty the Shelters” reduced-fee adoption event starting today. It is in an effort to promote a national call for adoption as animal shelters face unprecedented overcrowding. The event will last through July 31with over 250 shelters in the nation participating. The participating shelters in our area include:

