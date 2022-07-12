Outpatient addiction treatment program and more news happening today

The Pinnacle Treatment Centers is celebrating a grand opening of their Martinsville Treatment Services in Martinsville. It will be an outpatient addiction treatment program for adult men and women ages 18 and older. It is located at 8500 A.L. Philpott Highway in Suite #3. The ribbon-cutting ceremony kicks off at 2:00 p.m. There will be a candlelight moment of silence to honor lives lost to overdose.

The Pinnacle Treatment Centers is celebrating a grand opening of their Martinsville Treatment Services in Martinsville. It will be an outpatient addiction treatment program for adult men and women ages 18 and older. It is located at 8500 A.L. Philpott Highway in Suite #3. The ribbon-cutting ceremony kicks off at 2:00 p.m. There will be a candlelight moment of silence to honor lives lost to overdose.

FBI Richmond has a scheduled online meeting about human trafficking starting at 3:00 p.m. The discussion will focus on defining human trafficking and differentiating between it and smuggling. The meeting will also look at other topics including a brief discussion on local and state charges versus federal, and a general discuss on the FBI’s Victim Services Program

FBI Richmond has a scheduled online meeting about human trafficking starting at 3:00 p.m. The discussion will focus on defining human trafficking and differentiating between it and smuggling. The meeting will also look at other topics including a brief discussion on local and state charges versus federal, and a general discuss on the FBI’s Victim Services Program