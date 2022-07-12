Outpatient addiction treatment program and more news happening today

Good morning!
Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:
- The Pinnacle Treatment Centers is celebrating a grand opening of their Martinsville Treatment Services in Martinsville. It will be an outpatient addiction treatment program for adult men and women ages 18 and older. It is located at 8500 A.L. Philpott Highway in Suite #3. The ribbon-cutting ceremony kicks off at 2:00 p.m. There will be a candlelight moment of silence to honor lives lost to overdose.
- FBI Richmond has a scheduled online meeting about human trafficking starting at 3:00 p.m. The discussion will focus on defining human trafficking and differentiating between it and smuggling. The meeting will also look at other topics including a brief discussion on local and state charges versus federal, and a general discuss on the FBI’s Victim Services Program
- Route 760, Diuguids Lane, in Roanoke County will be closed to through traffic for the next several weeks. This closure is to replace the bridge over the Roanoke River which is located at the Salem city limits near the intersection of Route 760 and Route 639 West Riverside Drive. For most of the 45-day-closure, traffic can detour using West Riverside Drive and Mill Lane. However, there will be a couple of three-day periods when a large crane will be in use closing the Route 760 and Route 639 intersection. On those days, drivers will need to use Creekside Drive and Lilly Drive to detour. The bridge replacement is expected to be completed in the Fall.
Have a great Tuesday!