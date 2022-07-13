MINI Coopers, Behavioral Health Wing and more news happening today

More than 700 MINI Coopers and over 2,000 MINI Cooper owners will be at the Berglund Center for the Mini Takes the States Rise and Rally. It is happening from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The rally is to support Best Friends Animal Society animal welfare organization dedicated to ending euthanizing dogs and cats in American animal shelters by 2025.

More than 700 MINI Coopers and over 2,000 MINI Cooper owners will be at the Berglund Center for the Mini Takes the States Rise and Rally. It is happening from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The rally is to support Best Friends Animal Society animal welfare organization dedicated to ending euthanizing dogs and cats in American animal shelters by 2025.

Bradley Free Clinic will hold a grand opening of its new Robertson Behavioral Health wing. The wing will serve as an important step in meeting the behavioral health needs of the community. The ribbon-cutting will start at 11:00 a.m. and the even will last until 1:00 p.m.

Bradley Free Clinic will hold a grand opening of its new Robertson Behavioral Health wing. The wing will serve as an important step in meeting the behavioral health needs of the community. The ribbon-cutting will start at 11:00 a.m. and the even will last until 1:00 p.m.