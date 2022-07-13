MINI Coopers, Behavioral Health Wing and more news happening today

Good morning!
Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:
- More than 700 MINI Coopers and over 2,000 MINI Cooper owners will be at the Berglund Center for the Mini Takes the States Rise and Rally. It is happening from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The rally is to support Best Friends Animal Society animal welfare organization dedicated to ending euthanizing dogs and cats in American animal shelters by 2025.
- Bradley Free Clinic will hold a grand opening of its new Robertson Behavioral Health wing. The wing will serve as an important step in meeting the behavioral health needs of the community. The ribbon-cutting will start at 11:00 a.m. and the even will last until 1:00 p.m.
- The city of Roanoke Board of Zoning Appeals will have a meeting at 1:00 p.m. at city hall where they will discuss multiple applications including a special exception application for Crystal Spring Avenue SW to establish an eating and drinking establishment and a hotel.
- The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors will meet at 5:00 p.m. where they will convene in a closed session to discuss prospective candidates for employment for any open positions or soon-to-be open positions.
- The Roanoke City Gun Violence Prevention Commission will hold a meeting at 5:45 p.m.
- Route 760, Diuguids Lane, in Roanoke County will be closed to through traffic for the next several weeks. This closure is to replace the bridge over the Roanoke River which is located at the Salem city limits near the intersection of Route 760 and Route 639 West Riverside Drive. For most of the 45-day-closure, traffic can detour using West Riverside Drive and Mill Lane. However, there will be a couple of three-day periods when a large crane will be in use closing the Route 760 and Route 639 intersection. On those days, drivers will need to use Creekside Drive and Lilly Drive to detour. The bridge replacement is expected to be completed in the Fall.
Have a great Wednesday!